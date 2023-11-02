Sign up
Photo 2492
View from the restaurant
at least one of them, facing the Hottentots Holland mountains. This is taken from the opposite direction to yesterday's shot.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
vergelegen
John Falconer
ace
Another great shot.
November 2nd, 2023
winghong_ho
The views of this restaurant are so amazing.
November 2nd, 2023
katy
ace
Very smart of you to turn around and take the other view. This is also stunning.
November 2nd, 2023
