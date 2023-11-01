Sign up
Previous
Photo 2491
My favourite wine estate
will feature here during November. All photos are taken with my new 10-18mm lens as I needed to try and get used to it. Yes, the sky was that colour and I had to desaturate it a bit.
I regularly post photos from here, but I will add a link for those who do not know it. It is one of the oldest and most beautiful estates.
https://vergelegen.co.za/journal/history-and-heritage/
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman
This is lovely! That blue sky!
November 1st, 2023
Diana
@jamibann
Thanks Issi, a place you should definitely visit :-)
November 1st, 2023
Dawn
Lovely
November 1st, 2023
