Yes, we had some snow by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2490

Yes, we had some snow

about 2 weeks ago. Those mountains are about a good hours' drive from us.

I stopped when I noticed so many cattle feeding. This is quite a huge farm breeding Hereford cattle, the snow was just a bonus.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Diana

Maggiemae ace
About the same as us - snow on the high hills just recently. I'll have to find out about Hereford cattle!
October 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great view. Let’s hope that the snow stays in the mountains.
October 31st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 31st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful scene - as long as the snow keeps to the mountain tops !
October 31st, 2023  
Peter ace
Beautifully captured rural scene Diana, what a lovey location:)
October 31st, 2023  
