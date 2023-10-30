Previous
I went to church by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2489

I went to church

in a small suburb called Pniel just outside Stellenbosch.

A very old and quaint little one on the slopes of the Simonsberg
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Diana

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, so beautiful!
October 30th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
That is just gorgeous
October 30th, 2023  
Lesley ace
How lovely this is
October 30th, 2023  
Brian ace
Lovely
October 30th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Great POV with the lovely little church centred in front of the mountain.
October 30th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a beautiful church
October 30th, 2023  
Peter ace
Beautifully captured in wonderful detail and colour Diana, Fav:)
October 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
What a lovely church
October 30th, 2023  
