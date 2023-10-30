Sign up
I went to church
in a small suburb called Pniel just outside Stellenbosch.
A very old and quaint little one on the slopes of the Simonsberg
30th Oct 23
Diana
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, so beautiful!
October 30th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
That is just gorgeous
October 30th, 2023
Lesley
ace
How lovely this is
October 30th, 2023
Brian
ace
Lovely
October 30th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Great POV with the lovely little church centred in front of the mountain.
October 30th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beautiful church
October 30th, 2023
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured in wonderful detail and colour Diana, Fav:)
October 30th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
What a lovely church
October 30th, 2023
