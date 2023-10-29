Sign up
Photo 2488
Well done Boks
both here on the estate and in Paris.
When the Springbok rugby team plays, it is the only time when our country is united.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
My brother lived for many years in New Zealand and is a huge All Blacks fan so he had a different take on the game. I'm not much of a rugby fan so it made no difference to me. Good choice of photo to celebrate the Springboks big win.
October 29th, 2023
