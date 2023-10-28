Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2487
The last ones still standing
but will soon make way for the new beach huts.
The flag that is flying is a shark warning! Whenever sharks are spotted in the bay, the flag goes up. Quite a few people have lost their lives or limbs over the years.
There is a seal island in the bay and the big whites love to come and feed there.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8245
photos
308
followers
177
following
681% complete
View this month »
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
Latest from all albums
2479
2478
2480
798
2486
2487
2479
2481
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
muizenberg
Krista Mae
ace
What a great find and photo. I love the different mismatched colored roofs. I enjoyed your description too. I'm glad they put the flag out when sharks are present.
October 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close