The last ones still standing by ludwigsdiana
The last ones still standing

but will soon make way for the new beach huts.

The flag that is flying is a shark warning! Whenever sharks are spotted in the bay, the flag goes up. Quite a few people have lost their lives or limbs over the years.

There is a seal island in the bay and the big whites love to come and feed there.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Krista Mae ace
What a great find and photo. I love the different mismatched colored roofs. I enjoyed your description too. I'm glad they put the flag out when sharks are present.
October 28th, 2023  
