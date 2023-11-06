Previous
The main entrance to the Manor house by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2496

The main entrance to the Manor house

behind these stately 350 year old camphor trees. There are six of these giant trees with their amazing trunks.

There is a couple standing between the two trees on the right, they show the scale very well even though I could not fit the tops in. The little one in the center is still a teenager in comparison ;-)
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Wylie ace
The camphor trees are amazing, but not at my place thank you! I had a big one at my last property and even though it's a gazetted noxious weed, it cost too much to get removed!
November 6th, 2023  
