Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2496
The main entrance to the Manor house
behind these stately 350 year old camphor trees. There are six of these giant trees with their amazing trunks.
There is a couple standing between the two trees on the right, they show the scale very well even though I could not fit the tops in. The little one in the center is still a teenager in comparison ;-)
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8281
photos
310
followers
177
following
683% complete
View this month »
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
Latest from all albums
806
807
2495
2489
2487
2496
2490
2488
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vergelegen
Wylie
ace
The camphor trees are amazing, but not at my place thank you! I had a big one at my last property and even though it's a gazetted noxious weed, it cost too much to get removed!
November 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close