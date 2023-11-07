Sign up
Previous
Photo 2497
The main entrance
to the manor house. One can actually look straight through the front door and see the garden at the back.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
1
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8285
photos
310
followers
177
following
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
Tags
vergelegen
Rob Z
ace
It's such a nice symmetrical design.
November 7th, 2023
