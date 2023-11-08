Previous
Peeping through a gate by ludwigsdiana
Peeping through a gate

on the front porch of the manor house.

As I have to leave now for a very exciting date, I will not have time to comment but will catch up later ;-)
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Diana

JackieR ace
That's beautiful courtyard
November 8th, 2023  
