Previous
Camphor trees by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2502

Camphor trees

planted way over 350 years ago. They are huge, there are 2 people on the left for scale.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
685% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous looking trees with their vast contorted trunks.
November 12th, 2023  
Wylie ace
great shot of these huge trees.
November 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise