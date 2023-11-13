Sign up
Previous
Photo 2503
A thatched cottage
on the way to the rose garden. On the other side is a lovely patio overlooking the beautiful gardens. They serve tea and cake in a beautiful setting.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
vergelegen
Lesley
ace
What a lovely spot, and I love the light too
November 13th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Another charming cottage & would be so lovely to visit tea & cake.
love the thatched roof & staircase..Fav..
November 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A charming cottage
November 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Charming, bathed in the dappled light
November 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beautiful cottage. Is it a private home as well as serving tea and cake?
November 13th, 2023
love the thatched roof & staircase..Fav..