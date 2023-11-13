Previous
A thatched cottage by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2503

A thatched cottage

on the way to the rose garden. On the other side is a lovely patio overlooking the beautiful gardens. They serve tea and cake in a beautiful setting.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Lesley ace
What a lovely spot, and I love the light too
November 13th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Another charming cottage & would be so lovely to visit tea & cake.
love the thatched roof & staircase..Fav..
November 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A charming cottage
November 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Charming, bathed in the dappled light
November 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a beautiful cottage. Is it a private home as well as serving tea and cake?
November 13th, 2023  
