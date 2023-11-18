Previous
Cafe Fleur by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2508

Cafe Fleur

a fine dining restaurant at Vergelegen.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my faithful followers and friends for all their favs. If not for you, I would not be on the TT which is very overwhelming in a positive sense and I am forever grateful.

As I did not know who was faving, I ticked the email setting to get a mail every time someone favs. Now I know who you all are and am very thankful as it keeps me going.

Some followers have commented every day this last month, without a single fav. I am sure there is a reason for that.

I checked the stats which show that I have 310 followers! Due to the email notifications I discovered that 80 are faving my photos, and only a small fraction comment. There will be reasons for that too.

I just found it very interesting and thought I would share this with you. I love this site and people here and cannot imagine not being on it anymore. Many thanks and a big hug to all those faithful followers and friends, I appreciate it very much xx

Ps, I have stopped the emails, it was just a test for 1 month. I lobe you all, fav or no fav 😁
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
687% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Some people with no typing skills, can only manage 2 words. Some people with no imagination can't comment! Don't worry - if you like it - that's your history. Congrats for the TT... it HAS to be good!
November 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise