Photo 2510
The front of yesterdays cottage
and the patio which will soon be a new cafe.
It overlooks the rose garden and I am sure it will be a favourite spot for afternoon tea.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8338
photos
309
followers
184
following
687% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
vergelegen
Bobbi C
ace
I love the soft pink, just beautiful.
November 20th, 2023
