Previous
Photo 2512
A peep into the courtyard
as the door was open. I have never seen it open before and always wondered what was behind it. Now I know ;-)
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
365
Tags
vergelegen
Annie D
gorgeous view!
November 22nd, 2023
Christina
Wow so colourful!
November 22nd, 2023
Desi
Oh how pretty
November 22nd, 2023
Helge E. Storheim
Looks very pretty and colourful
November 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
Gorgeous!
November 22nd, 2023
