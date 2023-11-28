Previous
Fascinating old water mill by ludwigsdiana
Fascinating old water mill

and I wonder how it worked. There is nothing left except this old wall. There is a river behind it and they must have had plenty of water back then.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Diana

Wylie ace
such a pretty bit of forest
November 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a pretty area. I am guessing that the river was big enough and fast enough for there to have been a Mill here.
November 28th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I do love a water mill
November 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 28th, 2023  
