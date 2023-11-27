Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2517
The view from the wine tasting patio
with yesterday's water feature at the end of the path. Stables restaurant on the right.
On the left and right of the path are two couples showing the scale of these beautifully manicured gardens.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8365
photos
306
followers
154
following
689% complete
View this month »
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
Latest from all albums
827
828
2516
2510
2508
2511
2509
2517
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vergelegen
Dawn
ace
Beautiful gardens
November 27th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Somehow - a beautifully formal garden like this brings pleasure to ones eye!
November 27th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful garden - I can't imagine how much work is involved in keeping it so near and tidy. Lovely capture.
November 27th, 2023
Christina
ace
Wow that is some garden! What a lot of work it must be to keep it in this shape!
November 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close