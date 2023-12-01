Sign up
Previous
Photo 2521
I went to the beach
to try some icm shots. It was awfully windy and I would not have been able to take normal ones, so it was a good choice.
I will give you a break from wineries this week and only show the Strand which is our local beach on the False Bay.
On one side there is Table Mountain and the other the Hottentots Holland Mountain range.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8381
photos
302
followers
154
following
Tags
table-mountain-strand
moni kozi
Oh woooow!
December 1st, 2023
Wendy Stout
ace
It’s made it look lovely and dreamy but I can imagine it was quite rough great picture
December 1st, 2023
Brian
ace
Lovely
December 1st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Love the feel of the wind in this
December 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So dreamy, love the pastel shades, -icm a good choice for the windy weather. Fav
December 1st, 2023
Rob Z
ace
A lovely overall impression..
December 1st, 2023
