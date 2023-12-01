Previous
I went to the beach by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2521

I went to the beach

to try some icm shots. It was awfully windy and I would not have been able to take normal ones, so it was a good choice.

I will give you a break from wineries this week and only show the Strand which is our local beach on the False Bay.

On one side there is Table Mountain and the other the Hottentots Holland Mountain range.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
moni kozi
Oh woooow!
December 1st, 2023  
Wendy Stout
It’s made it look lovely and dreamy but I can imagine it was quite rough great picture
December 1st, 2023  
Brian
Lovely
December 1st, 2023  
Casablanca
Love the feel of the wind in this
December 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
So dreamy, love the pastel shades, -icm a good choice for the windy weather. Fav
December 1st, 2023  
Rob Z
A lovely overall impression..
December 1st, 2023  
