Previous
Photo 2527
Peering through the gate
at the backyard of the manor house which was built in 1825.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8405
photos
303
followers
153
following
692% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
usana
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love the style of these old buildings. Nice capture, with the gate slightly open, inviting visitors to enter.
December 7th, 2023
Christina
ace
Cute building
December 7th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Quite Dutch in architecture style
December 7th, 2023
