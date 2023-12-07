Previous
Peering through the gate by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2527

Peering through the gate

at the backyard of the manor house which was built in 1825.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
I love the style of these old buildings. Nice capture, with the gate slightly open, inviting visitors to enter.
December 7th, 2023  
Christina ace
Cute building
December 7th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Quite Dutch in architecture style
December 7th, 2023  
