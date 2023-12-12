Sign up
Previous
Photo 2532
Life guards on duty
on the Strand beach with Table Mountain far off in the distance.
I have included a link to a clip from a safety project here in CT where I am a member, I have permission to post it as it is public. This happened yesterday afternoon, it actually happens daily :-(
This is to show you one of the many reasons why I can only move within a certain radius of where we live. I cannot just go out anywhere to take photos the way I would wish to.
Any trip into town, no matter what time of the day could end nasty. This is on our national highway between Cape Town and where we live.
https://youtu.be/5RgQu3LlVzg
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8425
photos
304
followers
153
following
693% complete
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
842
843
2531
2523
2525
2532
2524
2526
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
365
365
Tags
n2-violence
Maggiemae
ace
I have heard about the cost in living in this - apparently beautiful landscape - hope you will keep safe!
December 12th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
So expansive! You have so much air around you there.
December 12th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is a beautiful image of a most wonderful part of the world. I love the pale colours and the composition of your photograph. Watching that video is quite sobering though, and once again, it makes me appreciate that you made such an effort to come and meet up with me last month. It's so awful to have this type of thing going on, so regularly, with no apparent solution.
December 12th, 2023
