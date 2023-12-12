Life guards on duty

on the Strand beach with Table Mountain far off in the distance.I have included a link to a clip from a safety project here in CT where I am a member, I have permission to post it as it is public. This happened yesterday afternoon, it actually happens daily :-(This is to show you one of the many reasons why I can only move within a certain radius of where we live. I cannot just go out anywhere to take photos the way I would wish to.Any trip into town, no matter what time of the day could end nasty. This is on our national highway between Cape Town and where we live.