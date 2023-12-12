Previous
Life guards on duty by ludwigsdiana
Life guards on duty

on the Strand beach with Table Mountain far off in the distance.

I have included a link to a clip from a safety project here in CT where I am a member, I have permission to post it as it is public. This happened yesterday afternoon, it actually happens daily :-(

This is to show you one of the many reasons why I can only move within a certain radius of where we live. I cannot just go out anywhere to take photos the way I would wish to.

Any trip into town, no matter what time of the day could end nasty. This is on our national highway between Cape Town and where we live.

https://youtu.be/5RgQu3LlVzg
12th December 2023

Diana

Diana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Maggiemae ace
I have heard about the cost in living in this - apparently beautiful landscape - hope you will keep safe!
December 12th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
So expansive! You have so much air around you there.
December 12th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is a beautiful image of a most wonderful part of the world. I love the pale colours and the composition of your photograph. Watching that video is quite sobering though, and once again, it makes me appreciate that you made such an effort to come and meet up with me last month. It's so awful to have this type of thing going on, so regularly, with no apparent solution.
December 12th, 2023  
