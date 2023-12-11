Previous
It was one of those days by ludwigsdiana
It was one of those days

where the sky fascinated me. What better place to take my wide angle lens for a couple of shots.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Casablanca ace
Love the way the wind has played with those clouds. Lovely composition too.
December 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely scene.
December 11th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous photograph. Great shot.
December 11th, 2023  
