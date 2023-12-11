Sign up
Previous
Photo 2531
It was one of those days
where the sky fascinated me. What better place to take my wide angle lens for a couple of shots.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
3
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8421
photos
304
followers
152
following
693% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
strand-14mm
Casablanca
ace
Love the way the wind has played with those clouds. Lovely composition too.
December 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely scene.
December 11th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous photograph. Great shot.
December 11th, 2023
