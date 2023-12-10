Sign up
Previous
Photo 2530
Leaving the farm
with all their cows and chickens.
At the end of this farm road is a double-lane major road, the estate where we live is just on the other side.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
3
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Beverley
Beautiful dappled light, warmth and sunshine.
December 10th, 2023
winghong_ho: Great capture. The view is nice and I believe it would be very peaceful to live in this area.
December 10th, 2023
Elisa Smith
Nice area, chooks would love it there.
December 10th, 2023
