Previous
Leaving the farm by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2530

Leaving the farm

with all their cows and chickens.

At the end of this farm road is a double-lane major road, the estate where we live is just on the other side.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
693% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful dappled light, warmth and sunshine.
December 10th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great capture. The view is nice and I believe it would be very peaceful to live in this area.
December 10th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Nice area, chooks would love it there.
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise