The dining room by ludwigsdiana
The dining room

in the historical manor house.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Liz Gooster
It looks very calm and peaceful.
December 19th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous! I am sitting on a chair of that exact shape! It came from my aunt's house in Kent. It's not quite as glamorous as those ones, though, and I only have the one! I love the wall hanging too.
December 19th, 2023  
