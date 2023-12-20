Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2540
Another room
in the manor house.
Yesterday Katja our visiting daughter, invited us to a most wonderful seven course meal in the gardens of their exclusive restaurant.
What a wonderful celebration it was.
Sorry if my commenting is a bit off atm, but we are out and about all day. Will catch up when I can.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8457
photos
305
followers
154
following
695% complete
View this month »
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
Latest from all albums
850
851
2539
2531
2533
2540
2534
2532
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vergenoegd.
Maggiemae
ace
Seven courses probably means cameras are not welcome! You are so busy but so nice to see what is happening!
December 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely room
December 20th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that room looks so inviting! enjoy Katja!
December 20th, 2023
Christina
ace
Beautifully decorated
December 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close