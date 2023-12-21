Previous
Fresh Proteas by ludwigsdiana
Fresh Proteas

in the passage.

We had a most enjoyable day yesterday, I took many photos but have not even had time to look at them yet

We ended up in the movies after a late lunch and saw "Napoleon" which was very good.

21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Diana

