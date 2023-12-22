Sign up
Photo 2542
A quiet corner
to relax with a glass of wine and study the artwork on the walls.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
vergenoegd
Brian
ace
OMW Great capture
December 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great artwork.
December 22nd, 2023
Wylie
ace
'Interesting' choice of artworks!!
December 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks like a cosy corner.
December 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - great artwork !
December 22nd, 2023
Julie
ace
Moody and cozy!
December 22nd, 2023
