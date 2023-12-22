Previous
A quiet corner by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2542

A quiet corner

to relax with a glass of wine and study the artwork on the walls.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
696% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
OMW Great capture
December 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great artwork.
December 22nd, 2023  
Wylie ace
'Interesting' choice of artworks!!
December 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks like a cosy corner.
December 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - great artwork !
December 22nd, 2023  
Julie ace
Moody and cozy!
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise