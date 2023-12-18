Sign up
Previous
Photo 2538
Wine tasting room
at Vergenoegd Loew which is about 3kms down the road from us
This week we will spend indoors looking at the various rooms in this beautiful old manor house.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
vergenoegd-loew
Wylie
ace
How fantastic. I would be happy tasting wine there!
December 18th, 2023
moni kozi
This has a very surreal feel
December 18th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, I look forward to seeing more. What a fabulous space!
December 18th, 2023
