Previous
Wine tasting room by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2538

Wine tasting room

at Vergenoegd Loew which is about 3kms down the road from us

This week we will spend indoors looking at the various rooms in this beautiful old manor house.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
695% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
How fantastic. I would be happy tasting wine there!
December 18th, 2023  
moni kozi
This has a very surreal feel
December 18th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I look forward to seeing more. What a fabulous space!
December 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise