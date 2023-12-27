Previous
A closer look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2547

A closer look

at the unfinished chapel. It is builders' holiday here from December 15th till January 15th.

Table mountain hiding under the clouds in the background.
27th December 2023

Diana

