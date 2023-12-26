Sign up
Previous
Photo 2546
View from the garden restaurant.
taken over the wall. Unfortunately the ducks were not on the dam when we were there.
On the right they are busy building a wedding chapel. Weddings on exclusive wine estates are big business here.
They are very expensive and some are booked out over years.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely, and of course it would make the perfect wedding venue!
December 26th, 2023
Cordiander
Nice view! I like the dam.
December 26th, 2023
