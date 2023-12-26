Previous
View from the garden restaurant. by ludwigsdiana
View from the garden restaurant.

taken over the wall. Unfortunately the ducks were not on the dam when we were there.

On the right they are busy building a wedding chapel. Weddings on exclusive wine estates are big business here.

They are very expensive and some are booked out over years.
Diana

Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely, and of course it would make the perfect wedding venue!
December 26th, 2023  
Cordiander
Nice view! I like the dam.
December 26th, 2023  
