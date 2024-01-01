Sign up
Photo 2552
A wonderful day
walking around in the beautiful Botanical gardens and Kirstenbosch.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
world-famous
Dawn
ace
Beautiful looking gardens
January 1st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Wonderful shot. The people and the bird make it.
January 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful gardensm it looks so green
January 1st, 2024
Wylie
ace
What a lovely place to wander.
January 1st, 2024
