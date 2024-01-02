Previous
Kirstenbosch by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2553

Kirstenbosch

The botanical garden is 1,300 acres (528) hectares and was created in 1913.

Those interested can check out their website: here https://www.sanbi.org/gardens/kirstenbosch/

It is 6am here now and we are just about to set off to a game reserve in the Karoo where we will spend a couple of days.

Not sure about their interenet, but will try and comment on your posts as often as I can.
Diana

Babs ace
Beautiful gardens. Thanks for the link, will check it out. Have a great time at the game reserve
January 2nd, 2024  
Dawn ace
Beautiful gardens
January 2nd, 2024  
Cordiander
Beautiful. Take care of yourself :)
January 2nd, 2024  
