Our National flower by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2554

Our National flower

in Kirstenbosch gardens.

Sorry for my absence but we are in the Karoo where wifi is limited. I am uploading from my cellphone.

Will be home on Friday and will be back to normal.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Merrelyn ace
Enjoy your break.
January 3rd, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
Beautiful and I hope you enjoy yourself too
January 3rd, 2024  
