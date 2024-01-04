Previous
A place tp rest by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2555

A place tp rest

quite high on the mountain slope with a view over the botanical gardens.

We will be on our way home soon, and tomorrow all should be back to normal. hanks for your patience and understanding.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
700% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beautiful scene
January 4th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a nice spot!
January 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise