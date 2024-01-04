Sign up
Previous
Photo 2555
A place tp rest
quite high on the mountain slope with a view over the botanical gardens.
We will be on our way home soon, and tomorrow all should be back to normal. hanks for your patience and understanding.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
8517
photos
304
followers
154
following
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
865
2554
2546
2548
866
2555
2547
2549
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
kisrtenbosch
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene
January 4th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a nice spot!
January 4th, 2024
