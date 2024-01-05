Previous
Strilizia by ludwigsdiana
Strilizia

or bird of paradise. Although most of them are past their prime, I stlil found a lovely one
We returned home late last night after a long drive home. Both Katja and I have flu symptoms and are not feeling well. I hope that is all we have.
Diana

Cordiander
Wow, a miracle of nature!
January 5th, 2024  
moni kozi
Whoa! What a beauty! I received one as a gift last year. I am looking forward to its blooming!
Take care and get back on your feet!
January 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful. Sorry to hear you have arrived home with flu symptoms. Hope you feel better soon
January 5th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Isn’t that just stunning!
January 5th, 2024  
