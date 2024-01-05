Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2556
Strilizia
or bird of paradise. Although most of them are past their prime, I stlil found a lovely one
.
We returned home late last night after a long drive home. Both Katja and I have flu symptoms and are not feeling well. I hope that is all we have.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8520
photos
303
followers
154
following
700% complete
View this month »
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
Latest from all albums
2548
866
2555
2547
2549
2556
2550
2548
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kirstenbosch-botanical-gardens
Cordiander
Wow, a miracle of nature!
January 5th, 2024
moni kozi
Whoa! What a beauty! I received one as a gift last year. I am looking forward to its blooming!
Take care and get back on your feet!
January 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful. Sorry to hear you have arrived home with flu symptoms. Hope you feel better soon
January 5th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Isn’t that just stunning!
January 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Take care and get back on your feet!