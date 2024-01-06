Sign up
Previous
Photo 2557
A thatched resting spot
in the botanical gardens. I had to choose this angle as there were people taking in the lovely view.
Thanks everyone for the well wishes, both Katja and I are feeling much better. We did a covid test just to be sure.
I suppose it is due to the 40+C degrees outside and the aircon in the car which hubby always has way too cold ;-)
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Latest from all albums
867
2556
2550
2548
868
2549
2551
2557
Tags
kirstenbosch-botanical-gardens
