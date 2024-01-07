Previous
Tucked away behind the plants by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2558

Tucked away behind the plants

is Moyo the restaurant and gift shop at Kirstenbosch.

Will have to catch up later as we are off now at 7am to go on a family hike.

Both Katja and I do not feel up to it, but it is the last opportunity to get together before she leaves on Friday. I hope we survive ;-)
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Snaps
I hope you survive and take more beautiful plant photos!
January 7th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Stunning garden.
You will survive, you will encourage each other on Diana!
January 7th, 2024  
Cordiander
It's such a beautiful and wild garden! You can do it :)
January 7th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful garden.
January 7th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Such a colorful garden...
January 7th, 2024  
