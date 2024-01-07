Sign up
Previous
Photo 2558
Tucked away behind the plants
is Moyo the restaurant and gift shop at Kirstenbosch.
Will have to catch up later as we are off now at 7am to go on a family hike.
Both Katja and I do not feel up to it, but it is the last opportunity to get together before she leaves on Friday. I hope we survive ;-)
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Diana
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2548
2549
2551
869
2557
2558
2550
2552
botanical-gardens
I hope you survive and take more beautiful plant photos!
January 7th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Stunning garden.
You will survive, you will encourage each other on Diana!
January 7th, 2024
Cordiander
It's such a beautiful and wild garden! You can do it :)
January 7th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful garden.
January 7th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Such a colorful garden...
January 7th, 2024
