Welcome to Claras barn

One of the oldest barns in the Cape was built on Vergenoegd. The barn has cobbled floors, troughs and thatched roof was restored to its original glory from a dilapidated state in 2015. It now houses one of South Africa's pre-eminent fine dining restaurants.



It is named after Mrs Clara Loew, wife of owner Prof. dr. dr. Peter Loew from Germany. It was inaugurated in Feb 2022.



The restoration of farm buildings has a deeper purpose: it reconnects people with the past, their family and friends who had an association with Vergenoegd and it restores pride in the surrounding community.



Claras Barn celebrates authentic, indigenous SA cuisine, including the wine estates' own range of award winning wines and its wine heritage since 1696.



We had the pleasure of indulging in a wonderful 6 course meal and wine pairing lasting over 4 hours.