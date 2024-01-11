Sign up
Photo 2562
The inside seating
at Claras Barn. The weather was so great that we obviously sat outside.
11th January 2024
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
vergenoegd
Wylie
ace
that looks very welcoming. Lovely tones.
January 11th, 2024
John
ace
What a lovely interior!
January 11th, 2024
