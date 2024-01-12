Previous
Happy moments by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2563

Happy moments

at a wonderful lunch at Claras Barn.

A sad day for me as Katja is leaving today and going back to Germany. I will sorely miss her.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, what a lovely happy photo of what looks to have been a lovely lunch. I can understand that you'll be feeling down as Katja leaves for Germany. I hope you've had a wonderful time together.
January 12th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
How sad, but hope it won’t be long till she’s back for a visit or you go see her in Germany.
January 12th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh, what a sad day for you. Hope you are able to see her again soon. Maybe a visit to Germany perhaps
January 12th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Always So sad to say good bye but, think of the lovely times you have had together..
January 12th, 2024  
Dawn ace
So tough saying goodbye , I’m sure you’ll have many wonderful memories.
January 12th, 2024  
