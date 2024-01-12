Sign up
Previous
Photo 2563
Happy moments
at a wonderful lunch at Claras Barn.
A sad day for me as Katja is leaving today and going back to Germany. I will sorely miss her.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
5
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, what a lovely happy photo of what looks to have been a lovely lunch. I can understand that you'll be feeling down as Katja leaves for Germany. I hope you've had a wonderful time together.
January 12th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
How sad, but hope it won’t be long till she’s back for a visit or you go see her in Germany.
January 12th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh, what a sad day for you. Hope you are able to see her again soon. Maybe a visit to Germany perhaps
January 12th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Always So sad to say good bye but, think of the lovely times you have had together..
January 12th, 2024
Dawn
ace
So tough saying goodbye , I’m sure you’ll have many wonderful memories.
January 12th, 2024
