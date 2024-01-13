Previous
A feast for the eye and palate. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2564

A feast for the eye and palate.

Unfortunately I forgot to take a pic of the menu and forgot the names of the dishes. As it changes daily, I could not go back and get one.

The photos on the side were part of the menu and the three centre ones we chose as mains.

They all had fancy names, the top was fish, the middle a ballotine and bottom was steak.

One of the nicest menus in a long time with paired wines.
13th January 2024

Diana

Beverley
Beautiful colourful presentations, special family time.
I love the duck! Gorgeous
January 13th, 2024  
Rob Z
What a wonderful variety of delicious looking plates. And, with paired wines - what a great day out. :)
January 13th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
That all looks quite exquisite! Fabulous presentation too.
January 13th, 2024  
