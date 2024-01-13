Sign up
Photo 2564
A feast for the eye and palate.
Unfortunately I forgot to take a pic of the menu and forgot the names of the dishes. As it changes daily, I could not go back and get one.
The photos on the side were part of the menu and the three centre ones we chose as mains.
They all had fancy names, the top was fish, the middle a ballotine and bottom was steak.
One of the nicest menus in a long time with paired wines.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Beverley
ace
Beautiful colourful presentations, special family time.
I love the duck! Gorgeous
January 13th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderful variety of delicious looking plates. And, with paired wines - what a great day out. :)
January 13th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
That all looks quite exquisite! Fabulous presentation too.
January 13th, 2024
I love the duck! Gorgeous