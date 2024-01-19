Sign up
Previous
Photo 2570
Simonsberg
as seen from the garden at Glenelly.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Tags
glenelly
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely view- I love the solid rocky mountain giving a great backdrop to the lush looking greens in the foreground !
January 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
The umbrellas look like sentries on duty when they are closed up
January 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Just need to unfurl those umbrellas, get the glasses of lovely wine out and you are all set!
January 19th, 2024
Peter
ace
Lovely landscape beautifully captured Diana:)
January 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
