Previous
Photo 2571
A quiet corner
in the lovely garden.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8581
photos
306
followers
158
following
704% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
glenelly
Issi Bannerman
ace
So pretty, and I love that red bench. Nicely framed image.
January 20th, 2024
Cordiander
Great! The red bench and the red blossoms makes the picture very special.
January 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like a relaxing spot. I love the red bench
January 20th, 2024
moni kozi
Superb framed shot! I love how the red repeats in the blooms
January 20th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
A wonderful shot of this inviting area - and the backdrop is also pretty amazing.
January 20th, 2024
