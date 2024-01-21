Sign up
Photo 2572
Guinea fowl galore
until I got too close and most darted off! Such beautiful but very skittish birds.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
3
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a fabulous shot, Diana. I just love the lines of vines creating a beautiful backdrop, almost like a curtain, for the guinea fowl. Big Fav.
January 21st, 2024
Brian
ace
Lovely
January 21st, 2024
Hazel
ace
Beautiful composition and I love all the green!
January 21st, 2024
