Guinea fowl galore by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2572

Guinea fowl galore

until I got too close and most darted off! Such beautiful but very skittish birds.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a fabulous shot, Diana. I just love the lines of vines creating a beautiful backdrop, almost like a curtain, for the guinea fowl. Big Fav.
January 21st, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely
January 21st, 2024  
Hazel ace
Beautiful composition and I love all the green!
January 21st, 2024  
