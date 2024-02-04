Previous
A view of the cottages by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2586

A view of the cottages

from the center point which was the outside restaurant and bar.

The space was a large circle under the trees, surrounded by paths lined with different succulents, metal birds, clay pots and driftwood
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
708% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Such an interesting place, I’d like to wander around there
February 4th, 2024  
Cordiander
A wonderful place.
February 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise