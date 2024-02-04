Sign up
Previous
Photo 2586
A view of the cottages
from the center point which was the outside restaurant and bar.
The space was a large circle under the trees, surrounded by paths lined with different succulents, metal birds, clay pots and driftwood
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
inverdoorn
Kathy A
Such an interesting place, I’d like to wander around there
February 4th, 2024
Cordiander
A wonderful place.
February 4th, 2024
