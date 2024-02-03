Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2585
Waiting for our accomodation
as we were too early and the family lodge was not ready yet.
It was awfully hot and the waiting drained us. Lunch was to be at 1pm, then check in and tea time at 4pm.
The first game drive was at 5pm with dinner at 8pm.
It was our third time here, so we knew the ritual. What we did not know was that it had been taken over by another game reserve which we did not like at all.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8636
photos
308
followers
157
following
708% complete
View this month »
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
Latest from all albums
2577
895
2576
2578
2584
896
2585
2579
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
inverdoorn
narayani
ace
That’s a shame
February 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
A very interesting image - and it does look very hot..
February 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close