Waiting for our accomodation

as we were too early and the family lodge was not ready yet.



It was awfully hot and the waiting drained us. Lunch was to be at 1pm, then check in and tea time at 4pm.



The first game drive was at 5pm with dinner at 8pm.



It was our third time here, so we knew the ritual. What we did not know was that it had been taken over by another game reserve which we did not like at all.