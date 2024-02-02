Entering Inverdoorn

which is a 10,000 hectare (24,800acres) private game reserve full of incredible South African wildlife.



It is also home to the big five Lion, Leopard, Rhinoceros Elephant,Rhino, African Buffalo.



It is situated in the Klein Karoo, one of the most untouched and beautiful places in the country.



It is about a two and a half hour drive from us, the last part being the dusty road in yesterdays pic.