Previous
Photo 2584
Entering Inverdoorn
which is a 10,000 hectare (24,800acres) private game reserve full of incredible South African wildlife.
It is also home to the big five Lion, Leopard, Rhinoceros Elephant,Rhino, African Buffalo.
It is situated in the Klein Karoo, one of the most untouched and beautiful places in the country.
It is about a two and a half hour drive from us, the last part being the dusty road in yesterdays pic.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8632
photos
308
followers
157
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Tags
entrance-to-inverdoorn
Chris Cook
ace
I look forward to seeing the images you get here.
February 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
How exciting… beautiful. Pov, colours and dusty view
February 2nd, 2024
