Photo 2583
The long dusty roads
which took us to the game reserve in the Karoo.
One of the hottest and driest parts of South Africa.
The word Karoo means any of several high arid plateaus in South Africa. It is a rock system equivalent to the period or system extending from the Upper Carboniferous to the Lower Jurassic.
The physical appearance of the vegetation consists of Montane grassy shrublands, grassy dwarf shrublands, Karoo succulent dwarf shrublands and riparian thicket.
Thirty percent are recognised endemic plant species of the Karoo Biome and conserved within the Karoo National Park.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Tags
inverdoorn-game-reserve
