Previous
Photo 2609
All alone
was this zebra as it was hopefully on the way to find his herd.
That construction far off in the background was where we stopped for drinks and savoury snacks at half time.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8732
photos
307
followers
140
following
Tags
zebra-inverdoorn
Dorothy
ace
Aren't they gorgeous?
February 27th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Fun fact: zebras stripes are unique to each of them just as human beings fingerprints are unique to each human.
February 27th, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Cute little guy. I am always fascinated by the patterns of their stripes.
February 27th, 2024
