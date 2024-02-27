Previous
All alone by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2609

All alone

was this zebra as it was hopefully on the way to find his herd.

That construction far off in the background was where we stopped for drinks and savoury snacks at half time.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Diana

Dorothy ace
Aren’t they gorgeous?
February 27th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Fun fact: zebras stripes are unique to each of them just as human beings fingerprints are unique to each human.
February 27th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Cute little guy. I am always fascinated by the patterns of their stripes.
February 27th, 2024  
