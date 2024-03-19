Previous
I liked the shapes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2630

I liked the shapes

and textures on this little house with the corrugated iron roof.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Diana

Linda Godwin
Lots of texture, curves, and shapes in this image. The roof is interesting and eyecatching.
March 19th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
March 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
The shapes looks great. I like your composition, too.
March 19th, 2024  
