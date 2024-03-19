Sign up
Photo 2630
Photo 2630
I liked the shapes
and textures on this little house with the corrugated iron roof.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8818
photos
304
followers
140
following
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
matjiesfontein
Linda Godwin
Lots of texture, curves, and shapes in this image. The roof is interesting and eyecatching.
March 19th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
March 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
The shapes looks great. I like your composition, too.
March 19th, 2024
