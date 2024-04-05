Previous
The followers by ludwigsdiana
The followers

racing to keep up and get to the lawn, the rest of the pack following closely.
Diana

John Falconer ace
Great shot. They certainly get around.
April 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
They are certainly in a hurry.
April 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice shot of the stragglers
April 5th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
April 5th, 2024  
