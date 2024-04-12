Previous
Now they are on their way by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2654

Now they are on their way

and will soon reach their destination.

I will be off in a few minutes as I am going for breakfast with a cousin visiting from Sydney.

I will try and catch up later in the day.
Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Cordiander
Very nice. What do the running ducks eat where you live? They are kept here primarily to eat the snail eggs.
April 12th, 2024  
haskar ace
They stick to the shade and are a little relaxed. I guess the goal is close.
April 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Hope you have a lovely time with your cousin!
April 12th, 2024  
