Photo 2654
Now they are on their way
and will soon reach their destination.
I will be off in a few minutes as I am going for breakfast with a cousin visiting from Sydney.
I will try and catch up later in the day.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
30-shots2024
Cordiander
Very nice. What do the running ducks eat where you live? They are kept here primarily to eat the snail eggs.
April 12th, 2024
haskar
ace
They stick to the shade and are a little relaxed. I guess the goal is close.
April 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Hope you have a lovely time with your cousin!
April 12th, 2024
